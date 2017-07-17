Fire burning 35-40 acres in Calaveras County

(Photo: Cal Fire TCU)

A fire has reached about 35 to 40 acres in Calaveras County.

The fire is burning on Jesus Maria Road near Music Gulley Road and there have been two structures threatened, with the fire having a "moderate rate of spread."

The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office have evacuated Indian Gulch Road and warn residents in the surrounding area to be prepared to evacuate if necessary.

An evacuation center is being set up at Moke Hill Elementary school, according to Cal Fire.

Stay with ABC10 for more information and updates.

© 2017 KXTV-TV