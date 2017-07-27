Fire burning in Nevada County, Greenhorn Access Road closed at Hwy. 174

Fire Truck (Photo: Mike Watson Images)

Firefighters are at the scene of a fire burning in Grass Valley, according to Cal Fire.

The fire was reported at around 2:50 p.m. and is near the Greenhorn Campground and Rollins Lake. The vegetation fire is at 15 acres with a moderate rate of spread.

All evacuations have been lifted on Louis Lane, Frederick Way & Marie Lane, according to the Nevada County Sheriff's department.

Caltrans urges caution by the Greenhorn Access Road at Highway 174 junction which will remain closed and is impacted by emergency responders.

Stay with ABC10 for more information and updates.



Firefighters are battling a 15 acre fire near Greenhorn Access Rd, Rollins Lake (Nevada Co). #GreenhornFire pic.twitter.com/PVxZyOb7sC — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 27, 2017

