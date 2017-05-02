Fire burns through popular Amador County winery

A fire at a popular winery in Amador County drew firefighter crews from across the area to help extinguish the burn. (Photo: Amador County Fire Department)

A fire at a popular winery in Amador County drew firefighter crews from across the area to help extinguish the burn.

The fire burned through two Helwig Winery offices and a commercial winery, employees wrote in a Facebook update.

Fire crews from Amador, Sutter Creek, Cal Fire, Ione, Jackson City, Jackson Valley and El Dorado helped extinguish the fire with six engine companies, five water tenders and one helicopter, Amador fire officials said.

Fire crews saved the winery’s conference building and tasting room.

The winery will remain open during its regular hours and employees noted all upcoming events, including holidays and weddings remain unaffected.

