Fire officials advise Point Pleasant residents to evacuate due to flooding

(Photo courtesy of the Cosumnes Fire Department)

The Cosumnes Fire Department says residents in the Point Pleasant area of Elk Grove have been advised to consider evacuation due to flooding.

The prevalent flooding is being caused by high river stages south of Lambert Road. The roadway at Franklin Boulevard near Lambert Road and Point Pleasant Road is currently closed.

The residents leaving the flooded zone may venture to Courtland Station 92 at 1125 Hood Franklin Road, according to the Sacramento Office of Emergency Services.

The Cosumnes Fire Department is assisting the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office and California Highway Patrol in combating the floods.

Overall, officials say they have made more than 14 rescues in the Point Pleasant area of Elk Grove.

Rescue South of Elk Grove, CA. Water blocking roads to homes along Lambert. @ABC10 #2017Flood pic.twitter.com/KnihG0Zwba — Giacomo Luca (@GiacomoLucaTV) January 12, 2017

