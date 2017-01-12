Fire officials moving homeless away from flooded areas behind Cal Expo

The Sacramento Fire Department is spending part of Thursday afternoon behind Cal Expo as they attempt to move several homeless people away from the area impacted by persistent flooding.
Officials say there were several homeless tents located in the area affected by the storms, and at least one person was waded to shore away from danger.
A helicopter was also used to find the tents and move people out of the area.
