Firefighter gets department's help to reveal baby's gender

Fifrefighter uses firehose to reveal baby's gender. (Photo: Courtesy: Sacramento Fire Department)

That's one way to reveal your baby's gender.

The Sacramento Fire Department shared a video on their Facebook page of Sacramento Firefighter Tim Robertson and his partner Mary revealing the gender of their baby with the help of a water hose.

Shooting high into the sky and with the help of dye packets, the water eventually turned blue, revealing a boy for the happy couple.

Robertson is currently serving as a Drill Instructor at the Academy. The post notes that the other Drill Instructors had the sealed gender results from the doctors office to help with the surprise..

Umute the video to hear the crowd's reaction.

Firefighter Tim Robertson and his partner Mary held a baby gender reveal ceremony at the Fire Academy yesterday. Congratulations to all! 👶? pic.twitter.com/GXYAc2mziB — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) July 16, 2017

© 2017 KXTV-TV