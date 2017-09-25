Firefighters stay behind at house to babysit until parent comes home

A member of the Roseville Fire Department reads a book to a child while they wait for her mother to return home. (Photo: Courtesy: Roseville Fire Department Facebook page)

Cuteness alert!

Members of Roseville Fire Department responded to a medical call on Sunday afternoon that left one family in a quandary. Dad had to go to the hospital with one child while. Mom was out and about. That left child number two in the care of your trusty neighborhood firefighters.

According to a Facebook post, the Engine 5 crew stayed behind with the child — who presumably wanted to stay home and not go to the hospital with her sibling and dad — until mom could get home.

It looks like Engineer Burns is used to babysitting.

Great job, guys!

© 2017 KXTV-TV