Firenado spotted in Butte County

The Nevada Seismological Laboratory at the University of Nevada captured video of the Wall Fire in Butte County that looks like a fire tornado wreaking havoc on the land.

The video features a whirling inferno of flames creating a firenado. Crews have increased containment of the wildfire that has sent thousands from their homes.

Officials on Wednesday also downgraded the number of structures threatened by the fire near Oroville from several thousand to roughly 600. Evacuees are slowly returning to their homes. At least 41 homes and 55 other buildings have been destroyed.

The blaze in the grassy foothills of the Sierra Nevada has burned nearly nine square miles (23 square kilometers) and injured four firefighters. It's 60 percent contained.

