Fireworks shows prepping for the Fourth of July in Sacramento

Workers make preparations for fireworks display at Raley Field. (Photo: KXTV)

Sacramento-area fireworks shows are prepping for the big day tomorrow.

Workers were out at Cal Expo and Raley Field today setting up their fireworks displays, which are some of the biggest in the region. Thousands of people are expected to go watch both of those shows.

Cal Expo told ABC10 that this year's show will be a bit different than years past because they have a new fireworks vendor.

"This is our first year working with them, and what's really exciting is that they are the fireworks folks that do the shows for the Golden State Warriors and a bunch of other electronic shows all around the world," said the Media Director for the California State Fair. "So this will be really exciting and I think something that maybe the Sacramento area hasn't seen before."

Cal Expo's show begins at 9:30 p.m., with gates opening at 5 p.m. The show is free and parking is $10. They expect the show to last about 21 minutes.

Raley Field is hosting two fireworks shows, one tonight and one tomorrow.

Tonight's show will be an extended version of their regular post-game fireworks display, going off after the River Cats play the Fresno Grizzlies. Their Fourth of July show -- "Fourth on the Field" -- will last about 15 minutes, with gates opening at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $10, and parking is also $10.

