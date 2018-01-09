First influenza death in Solano County reported for 2017-18 flu season

Flu Shot (Photo: KING)

SOLANO COUNTY — The first influenza-associated death for the 2017-18 flu season has been reported in Solano County.

According to a press release, Solano County Public Health officials the first person under 65 years old to die from the flu had a medical condition that put them at risk for severe illness.

According to the California Department of Public Health, influenza is currently widespread throughout the state.

The start of this season is at levels usually seen at the peak of the influenza season. These early indicators suggest that it may be more severe than usual.

As of December 30, 2017, there have been 27 reports of influenza-associated deaths in patients under 65 years old in California.

