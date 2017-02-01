First inmate to get sex reassignment moves to female prison

Officials say the first U.S. inmate to receive state-funded sex-reassignment surgery has been moved to a women's prison.
California corrections department spokeswoman Terry Thornton said 57-year-old Shiloh Heavenly Quine was admitted to the Central California Women's Facility on Wednesday.
The prison northwest of Fresno holds about 2,900 women.
Quine previously was at a men's prison, although she has been living as a woman since 2009.
The convicted killer, who is serving a life prison sentence, underwent the surgery in December after a court settlement.
Her case led California to become the first state to set standards for transgender inmates to apply to receive the surgery. It also led a federal magistrate to provide transgender female inmates housed in men's facilities with items such as nightgowns, scarves and necklaces.
