5 facts about flu

Ill boy lying in bed. sad child with fever and ice bag on head (Photo: AGrigorjeva, AGrigorjeva)

Flu season is up and running, with severe cases already being seen this year, according to Kaiser Permanente and U.C. Davis Health. The state is seeing the highest hospitalization rates for influenza pneumonia in the past decade.

A lot of misconceptions and complacency surround the subject of influenza, and it is better to stick with the science and not hearsay and conspiracy theory.

1. Flu can be deadly, and the most vulnerable are the young and the elderly.

“Those older than 75 have a 10 times increased risk of dying from influenza,” said Dr. Dean Blumberg, an associate professor of pediatric infectious diseases for U.C. Davis Health. Young children, from infants to age four, likewise have increased risk of death from flu. Medicines like Tamaflu can help shorten the duration and infectiousness of the disease, so it’s best to seek treatment if you believe you’ve contracted flu.

2. It’s not just about you.

A flu shot doesn’t only protect yourself, it protects the elderly, children, those with compromised immune systems and health care workers. The more people inoculated in a population, the more effective the protection against the disease, a concept known as ‘herd immunity.’ An uninoculated person in a highly inoculated population has less chance of contracting the disease than an inoculated person in a largely uninoculated population. It’s one thing to risk severe illness for yourself, another to risk transmitting it to another, potentially more vulnerable person.

3. Flu vaccine cannot give you the flu.

Flu vaccine contains no live virus. Some people might develop symptoms of muscle aches as the body makes antibodies in response to the vaccine, according to Kaiser Permanente.

4. I got vaccinated and still got the flu – clearly it doesn’t work.

It’s true that vaccination does not guarantee 100 percent protection from influenza. Because there are a number of strains and they mutate over time, the makeup of each year’s batch of flu vaccine might not exactly line up to that year's predominate strains. In 2009, the severe H1N1 strain was the biggest concern. Last year H3N2 was widespread. However, your odds are still better getting vaccinated than going without.

5. Is it too late for a vaccination to be effective for this flu season?

Although we are heading into the peak of flu season, it will be hanging around for about the next two months, and it only takes about two weeks for the body’s immune system to fully respond to flu vaccine. Kaiser Permanente advises everyone over the age of six months to be inoculated.

“No it is not too late!” said a Kaiser spokesperson by email. “…People still have a chance to protect themselves and those around them.”

