Flood watches in place as rain batters Northern California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Flash flood watches are in place for parts of Northern California down through the Central Coast as heavy rains swamp roads and threaten to overtop rivers and creeks.

The National Weather Service says more than an inch of rain could fall in the San Francisco Bay Area during a series of storms this week.

In the state capital, the Sacramento River is expected to swell to just a few feet below flood stage.

Tuesday's storm is whipping up strong winds with gusts topping 50 mph throughout the San Joaquin Valley into Southern California.

The weather service says so much rain had fallen in Los Angeles by Monday that the yearly total for downtown hit about 15 ½ inches — exceeding the normal annual rainfall, even though the new rain year won't start until October.

Wind gusts up to 55 mph and many power outages reported across #Sacramento Valley this morning. Be careful out there! #CAStorm #cawx pic.twitter.com/K5wgSrjfiT — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 7, 2017

Periods of moderate to heavy rain could increase flood risk this week. Do not cross roads with moving water. #cawx pic.twitter.com/8nn3i2g6b8 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 7, 2017

Heavy rains could produce flooding near Wilton. The Cosumnes River has overtopped the levee at levels like this in the past. #cawx pic.twitter.com/8AWWkO8sdi — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 7, 2017

