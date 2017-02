Associated Press

Caltrans closed Highway 49 from flooding Wednesday night.

The flooding is around 3 miles north of the Amador and El Dorado County Line.

Caltrans is also controlling one-way traffic 7 miles north and 3 miles south of Nevada City due to a mudslide.

Drivers should expect delays and use alternative routes. There is no estimated time when the roads will be reopened.

