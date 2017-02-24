Flooding impacting places of business in Maxwell

Flooding in the Maxwell area. (Photo: ABC10 staff)

Community of Maxwell saves restaurant through support and donations.

Kim Troughton's restaurant, Kim's Country Cafe, was flooded last week like the rest of the town and, days after, people in the community came out to show support.

She told ABC10 that someone donated curtains, some helped clean up, and others repainted her restaurant.

In addition to her business, her husband's auto shop was flooded along with her daughter's home.

