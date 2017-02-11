Flooding near Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center

Closed jail cells in a penitentiary (Photo: txking, Thinkstock, txking)

Over the past several days in Elk Grove, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department has been monitoring the flood waters around the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center (RCCC).

With rising flood waters being anticipated inside and around the area, the police department will continue to assess the transportation of inmates out of the facility.

Police say there is no current threat at this time of the facility flooding yet, but the routes of ingress and egress may become limited.

Due to that cause, the Sheriff’s Department staff will make determinations on the transportation of inmates housed at RCCC for priority matters that include upcoming court hearings, medical needs, other safety concerns and more.

With the anticipation of the possibility of moving inmates from RCCC to the Main Jail, they have shut down social visits with inmates at both facilities until further notice.

