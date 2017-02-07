Flows from Oroville Dam spillway temporarily halted due to erosion

Close-up view of River (Photo: moodboard, This content is subject to copyright.)

The Department of Water Resources said Tuesday they have suspended flows temporarily from the Oroville Dam spillway in order to gather more information about a concrete erosion at the bottom half of the spillway.

The DWR says approximately 60,000 cubic feet per second was being released into the Feather River Tuesday through the spillway. About 5,000 cubic feet of it went through the Hyatt Power Plant on the left side of the dam.

During this time, DWR officials noticed an unusual pattern of water flow and erosion on the spillway. As a result, water flows from the spillway were halted around noon Tuesday. DWR expects to resume the releases at a safe rate later on Tuesday following an investigation.

Approximately 20 percent of Lake Oroville remains empty, according to the DWR, and officials say there is enough storage room to obtain the expected flow of the rain showers for the remainder of the week.

Officials say there is no expected threat to the dam or public.

