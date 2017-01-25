20-year-old Moriah Pacheco of Manteca is taking a shot and no chances.

She came into the San Joaquin County Public Health Clinic to get vaccinated.

“Because my doctor is making me take it and because there has been a flu epidemic," says Pacheco.

In fact, California is seeing one of most severe flu outbreaks in some time.

“So flu season has rapidly increased. We saw a big increase after the first of the year," says Dr. Julie Vaishampayan, the assistant public health officer for San Joaquin County.

“It looks like it’s higher than it’s been in the last 10 years. But, it’s hard to tell until you look back later. We don’t know when it’s going to peak," the doctor added.

So far this flu season, two deaths have been reported in San Joaquin County while three have occurred in Stanislaus County. Almost all of them happened within the past two weeks.

Across California, there have been 14 deaths reported, including one child.

One difference with this flu season: no mist vaccinations. Only the shot vaccination is recommended.

“The predominant strain circulating is an H3N2 which tends to be more severe in people who are older, so it’s a good match with the vaccine this year. It is the strain that is in the vaccine so the vaccine should be protective," says Dr. Vaishampayan.

Flu symptoms to watch out for include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, headaches, and fatigue.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, preventing the flu includes avoiding close contact with people who are sick, stay home when you are sick, cover your nose and mouth, clean your hands, avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth and practice good health habits.

