Following these tips could help prevent a wildfire

Flames burn dry brush at the Washington Fire in Alpine County on Wednesday, June 24, 2015. (Photo: News10)

Summers in California bring wildfires throughout the state, but there are ways people can help prevent the flames.

More than 80 percent of wildfires are caused by humans so it's important to pay close attention to your actions during the fire season.

According to PreventWildfireCA.org, California residents should learn how to properly use outdoor equipment, burn debris, maintain and tow a vehicle safely, and how to start and extinguish a campfire properly.

Here are 6 tips to remember:

1. Don't drive vehicles into brush or dry grass. Hot exhaust pipes and mufflers can start fires.

2. Mow before 10 a.m. but never if it's windy or excessively dry. Lawn mowers aren't designed to cut weeds or dry grass. Metal blades sparking rocks can also ignite a fire.

3. In wildland areas, spark arresters are required on all portable gasoline-powered such as tractors, chainsaws, harvesters and weedeaters. Make sure to use the recommended grade fuel.

4. If planning on burning debris, always check with your local CalFire station to make sure burning is allowed in your area at that time of the year. Burn permits may be required and CalFire will prohibit or restrict burning during the dry months. Only natural vegetation can be burned. Garbage burning is prohibited on residential property. Landscape debris must be in small 4-feet by 4-feet piles when being burned and there should always be a water supply and shovel nearby.

5. When towing a vehicle, such as a camper, chains must be secured properly in order to avoid dragging and sparking. A vehicle shouldn't have any pieces dragging to prevent sparking. Pay attention to brakes -- if worn too thin, they may cause metal-to-metal contact and create sparks. Additionally, make sure to maintain tire pressure since driving on exposed rims can also throw sparks.

6. Summer is perfect camping weather but before lighting up that campfire for s'mores, make sure you're doing it the right way. Start by getting your campfire permit. You can also obtain a permit from any CalFire or U.S Forest Service office. Click HERE for details on how to properly start, maintain and extinguish a campfire.

