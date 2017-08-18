Folsom honors Johnny Cash with trail and art park

Johnny Cash and Folsom are inextricably linked. So it's only fitting that a project honoring him is in the works.

Folsom’s tribute to the country music legend is nearing completion of its second phase of construction.

A grand opening for Phase II of Folsom’s Johnny Cash Trail will be Oct. 14, and will feature a dedication ceremony, a trail run and bike ride, and a festival with vendors, food trucks and live music by Manzanita.

An elegant catered meal under the stars will be hosted on the wooden arched bridge designed in accordance with Folsom Prison's East Gate guard tower (the scene of a famous photo of Cash).

This is Phase II of a trail that opened Oct. 4, 2014, a 1.25-mile stretch connecting the Folsom Lake Trail via a new bike/pedestrian bridge. The second stretch extends the trail to 2.5 miles.

Image courtesy of City of Folsom

With the trail built, the City of Folsom will proceed with plans for "a world-class linear public art experience” celebrating the life and work of country music icon Johnny Cash, whose musical legacy is inextricably linked with Folsom Prison.

The planned three-acre park at East Natoma Street and Folsom Lake Crossing will feature a guitar-shaped plaza with music amphitheater as well as a 40-foot statue of the man in black himself.

