Alleged social media threat prompts 'extra security precautions' at Folsom HS

A Folsom High School is taking security precautions after administrators received reports that a student posted threats to the school on social media, officials said.

According to the Folsom Cordova School District, the unidentified student was contacted by the police Friday and was not allowed to be at school. School officials said that no "safety threat exists on campus."

District spokesperson Daniel Thigpen said FCUSD sent out a message to parents this morning alerting them of the threat.

"IMPORTANT SAFETY MESSAGE FOR FOLSOM HIGH FAMILIES: This morning, Folsom High received reports that a student may have threatened violence at the school in a social media post. The school immediately notified Folsom police, and officers have made contact with the student who will not be in school today. Police do not believe that a safety threat exists on campus today. In the meantime, we are working collaboratively with Folsom police to take extra security precautions, including an increased law enforcement presence on site. We will of course update families with more information as soon as it is available."

Thigpen said school will continue as normal.

