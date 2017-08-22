At-risk man missing in Folsom

Folsom police say missing man Jack Evelyn has Alzheimer’s disease and for that reason is considered at risk. (Photo: Folsom Police Department)

A 70-year-old man is missing in Folsom and police are hoping the public can help locate him.

Folsom police say Jack Evelyn has Alzheimer’s disease and for that reason is considered at risk.

The man is described as standing five feet, 10 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds, balding with blue eyes.

Evelyn was last seen wearing a green, long-sleeve shirt and jeans. He left in a dark blue Jeep Cherokee, license plate number 4YCK040.

Police are asking anyone who sees Evelyn or the Jeep Cherokee to call their local law enforcement agency or the Folsom Police Department at 916-355-7231.

© 2017 KXTV-TV