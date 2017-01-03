Bad Yelp review goes viral

(Photo: ABC10/KXTV)

A Facebook post of screenshots of a Yelp review have gotten a lot of attention.

Nicole Earp wrote a negative Yelp review about the service at Wild Bill's Cheesesteaks in Folsom.

She says after she put up her post, she received messages to take her review down and another message with explicit language. She also says the restaurant posted comments and a picture fat shaming her on Facebook.

Her sister took screenshots of the messages and put it up on her Facebook which has since been commented on more than 100 times.

We reached out to Wild Bill's Cheesesteaks and a manager told us all they try to do is give the best customer service and this has been blown out of proportion. Tsaid the owner is getting death threats.

The restaurant's Yelp page is in the process of being cleaned up of positive and negative posts according to Yelp. An active cleanup alert pops up for visitors when checking out the page.



Copyright 2016 KXTV