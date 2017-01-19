Classroom Confederate flag controversy pushes teacher to retire

taken from package

It is a flag with a heavy message, some find it racist others say it is part of history. For the Folsom Cordova Unified School District the symbol sparked controversy pushing one teacher to retire.

It was a rowdy school board meeting Thursday night with a Confederate flag, posters and lots of teachers booing, the crowd went after a Folsom Middle School teacher who was accused of racial insensitivity. Most supported the teacher and a small number opposed. Sisters, Michelle and Rachel Akin said they came to support their old teacher.

"He always told us these weren't his personal views, he was teaching what was in the history books," Michelle said.

Her sister Rachel added,"The union flag was there right next to the confederate flag, he would show both."

We are not using his name, but the teacher has been accused of racial insensitivity in November, referencing a lynching but the district dismissed the allegations and this time did not back down. Many of the speakers during the meeting said the teacher was bullied by the district to retire.

Superintendent Deborah Bettencourt wrote in a statement in part:

"We do not want to limit the free speech of our teachers...conducting an investigation does not mean that our educators should be afraid to teach...or to help deepen our students' understanding of uncomfortable aspects of society...our expectations however are that teachers and staff will do this using culturally appropriate strategies."I think on thing that is important to clarify is launching an investigation is not the issue at hand it is a step in the right process to get to the fact that.. if a student feels racial insensitivity or insecure or violated it is our job to investigate that."

