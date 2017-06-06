Deputies search for man in respitory mask wanted for alleged bank robbery

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a Bank of America. (Photo: El Dorado County Sheriff's Office) (Photo: McCown, Kellie)

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who allegedly robbed a bank in full respiratory gear on Tuesday.

The sheriff's office said the robbery at a Bank of America happened after the suspect walked into a Golden One Credit Union, and walked out.

At around 4:30 p.m. the suspect parked a white Ford F150 in front of the credit union in Town Center, according to the sheriff's office. The suspect walked into the bank with a gun and for an unknown reason, walked back out and left.

Minutes later, the suspect drove to the Bank of America in the La Borgata shopping center in El Dorado Hills, went into the bank and demanded money from a teller. The suspect then left the bank and drove away.

Anyone with any information about either incident is asked to call El Dorado County Sheriff Detective Simon Brown at 530-642-4717.

