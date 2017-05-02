Orangevale woman shares story of her son after emotional opening Jimmy Kimmel Live

Jimmy Kimmel revealed Monday his son, Billy, had undergone successful open heart surgery after his birth on April 21.
Julie Putnam of Orangevale explained that her 22-year-old son had the same heart condition and had to go through surgeries.
She explained her son Alex had a heart murmur and described him as a "blue baby" when he came out.
Her son has went through three open heart surgeries and will have to go through another one soon.
© 2017 KXTV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs