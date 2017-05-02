Orangevale woman shares story of her son after emotional opening Jimmy Kimmel Live

Television personality Jimmy Kimmel attends Clayton Kershaw's 2nd Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose charity event benefiting 'Kershaw's Challenge' at Dodger Stadium on September 4, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images) (Photo: Imeh Akpanudosen, 2014 Getty Images)

Jimmy Kimmel revealed Monday his son, Billy, had undergone successful open heart surgery after his birth on April 21.

Julie Putnam of Orangevale explained that her 22-year-old son had the same heart condition and had to go through surgeries.

She explained her son Alex had a heart murmur and described him as a "blue baby" when he came out.

Her son has went through three open heart surgeries and will have to go through another one soon.

© 2017 KXTV-TV