Shake Shack style burger now at Folsom Costco

Let the burger wars commence.

You can now get a Shake Shack like burger at the Costco in Folsom, according to KABC and Foodbeast.

The story and food blog both stated Costo is testing the new look-a-like burger in five California locations; including Pacoima, Corona, Livermore, Folsom and Lakewood.

KABC reported that although the new burger will be on the menu, Costco didn't confirm or deny the addition was inspired by Shake Shack.

The burger sells for $4.99.

