Wayback Burgers in Folsom giving away free milkshakes

milkshakes with cherry on top (Photo: Thinkstock)

Wayback Burgers in Folsom wants to help you cool off, for free.

The burger chain is giving away free milkshakes on Wednesday to celebrate the first day of summer. Customers can pick up a junior Black and White shake from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Participating locations are gearing up for the big day by stocking up on supplies. Stores will get ready with 2,200 gallons of ice cream, 175 gallons of Hershey’s chocolate syrup, 175 gallons of French Vanilla syrup and 22,000 cups, lids and straws- 30 times the required supply for an average day of sales, according to a company statement.

The give-away will continue until supplies run out.

Wayback Burger is located at 1300 East Bidwell St., Suite 100 in Folsom. Click HERE for other locations.

© 2017 KXTV-TV