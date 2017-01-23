Folsom Police investigating a case of possible counterfeit bills at Walmart

Folsom Police investigating a case of possible counterfeit bills passed at a Walmart in Folsom.

Nicole Huddle said she went to the store Sunday night and was given $80 back in counterfeit bills.

She didn't realize they were possibly counterfeit until she tried to use the money at a McDonald's.

Folsom Police Department are investigating the incident.

We reached out to Walmart and a spokesperson said the store will give Huddle her money back. In addition they say this is not a common occurrence.

