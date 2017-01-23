Folsom Police investigating a case of possible counterfeit bills at Walmart

Folsom Police investigating a case of possible counterfeit bills passed at a Walmart in Folsom.
Nicole Huddle said she went to the store Sunday night and was given $80 back in counterfeit bills.
She didn't realize they were possibly counterfeit until she tried to use the money at a McDonald's.
Folsom Police Department are investigating the incident.
We reached out to Walmart and a spokesperson said the store will give Huddle her money back. In addition they say this is not a common occurrence.
(© 2017 KXTV)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs