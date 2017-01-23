KXTV
Close

Folsom Police investigating a case of possible counterfeit bills at Walmart

Ananda Rochita, KXTV 4:26 PM. PST January 23, 2017

Folsom Police investigating a case of possible counterfeit bills passed at a Walmart in Folsom. 
 
Nicole Huddle said she went to the store Sunday night and was given $80 back in counterfeit bills.
 
She didn't realize they were possibly counterfeit until she tried to use the money at a McDonald's.
 
Folsom Police Department are investigating the incident. 
 
We reached out to Walmart and a spokesperson said the store will give Huddle her money back. In addition they say this is not a common occurrence. 
 

(© 2017 KXTV)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories