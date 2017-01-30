Folsom State Prison investigating weekend riot

Prison cell bars, file photo. (Photo: iStock)

Officials at the Folsom State Prison are investigating how a riot began over the weekend.

According to a press release from prison officials, a riot broke out in the main visiting area just after 2 p.m. Roughly 90 visitors were in the area, but were escorted out safely before the riot took place.

Prison officials are looking into what started the riot. The riot was stopped within minutes and no prison employees were injured. One inmate was transported to an outside hospital. He has since returned to the prison.

Seventy eight inmates were in the visiting room at the time of the incident; but not all were involved in the riot. Correctional officers had to use chemical agents to break-up the riot. Inmates in the visiting room were evaluated by medical staff.

Three inmates were placed in Administrative Segregation Units, pending investigation of the incident.

