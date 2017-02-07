Folsom, Vallejo attorneys cited by State Bar

(Photo: Thinkstock, AndreyPopov)

The State Bar of California's most recent list of attorney discipline — through Dec. 31 — features one Folsom attorney and one Vallejo attorney.

The State Bar suspended Dolores Victor, of Vallejo, for 90 days after multiple instances of misconduct. The bar notes that she collected $5,000 from a client while ineligible to practice law in November 2014.

Victor also used her ATM card, linked to her client's trust account, to pay for personal expenses more than 100 times.

She refunded the $5,000 to the client in June 2015.

Victor's suspension took effect Dec. 4. She was initially admitted to the State Bar in 2002.

Meanwhile, Delbert Joe Modlin, of Folsom, was disbarred Dec. 29, 2016, after he pled guilty to conspiracy to commit forgery in April 2015.

Modlin was initially admitted to the State Bar in 1987.

Neither Victor nor Modlin could be reached for comment.

Copyright 2017 KXTV