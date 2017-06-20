KXTV
Foo Fighters to headline Golden 1 Center

Joseph Jarosz, KXTV 7:51 AM. PDT June 20, 2017

Get ready to run to the Golden 1 Center. 

On Tuesday, June 20, the Foo Fighters announced a new album and tour, with a stop in Sacramento at the Golden 1 Center on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jun 29. 

Along with the tour, the Foo Fighters announced the release of their new album, "Concrete and Gold." It’s the band’s ninth album, and follows 2014’s Sonic Highways. Check out the first single "Run" below. 

