Foo Fighters to headline Golden 1 Center

CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 18: (L-R) Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Dave Grohl, Pat Smear and Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters attend the 30th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Hall on April 18, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Photo: Michael Loccisano, 2015 Getty Images)

Get ready to run to the Golden 1 Center.

On Tuesday, June 20, the Foo Fighters announced a new album and tour, with a stop in Sacramento at the Golden 1 Center on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jun 29.

Concrete and Gold. Out 15 Sept.

Pre-order & get priority access to pre-sale tix https://t.co/suKUyMbGTI to find out how. #ConcreteandGold pic.twitter.com/zWBpHg6tPq — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) June 20, 2017

Along with the tour, the Foo Fighters announced the release of their new album, "Concrete and Gold." It’s the band’s ninth album, and follows 2014’s Sonic Highways. Check out the first single "Run" below.

