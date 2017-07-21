For this Fairfield ‘Dreamer,' college is a reality

(Photo: Anthony Cave)

Lizeth Cortez Ibanez has a dream scholarship, literally.

The Fairfield student plans to major in criminology this fall at Sonoma State University. And all that’s possible because of a scholarship program partially funded by Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg.

TheDream.US gives scholarships to dreamers like Ibanez, who came to the United States from Mexico when she was a little over a year old.

“I don’t remember anyone or anything, all I have is pictures,” she said. “I feel like, this is, like, my country, but I’m not considered part of the country," said Ibanez.

Ibanez is one of almost 800,000 dreamers that has temporary immigration status under DACA, a program then-President Barack Obama started in 2012.

Her fandom for the show “Criminal Minds” spurred her interest in criminology, although she acknowledges she wouldn’t be able to get a federal job because of her immigration status.

But what would happen if President Donald Trump -- and it remains to be seen -- kills the program?

“Because of DACA, I still could do some things,” she said. “But if it’s gone? That’s really scary to think about.”

California is one of 19 states urging the Trump administration to keep DACA. There’s even new bipartisan legislation for a path to citizenship.

President Trump said we should treat DACA grantees "with heart.” I agree. He should defend this vital initiative that benefits our country. — Xavier Becerra (@AGBecerra) July 21, 2017

As for Ibanez, she’s looking forward to dorm life.

“If you’re a dreamer, you need to look out,” she said. “There’s still things we could do for ourselves.”

© 2017 KXTV-TV