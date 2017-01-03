Ford cancels plan for Mexico plant; plans to add 700 jobs in Michigan

Ford (Photo: The Associated Press)

FLAT ROCK, Mich. (AP) — Ford is canceling plans to build a new $1.6 billion factory in Mexico.

Instead, it will invest $700 million in a Michigan plant to build new electric and autonomous vehicles.

But Ford still plans to shift production of the Focus small car to Mexico and will make the car at an existing plant there. Donald Trump has been pressuring Ford to keep production of the Focus in the U.S. The company made the announcements today at a factory in Flat Rock, Michigan, near Detroit. The factory will get 700 new jobs.

Copyright 2016 KXTV