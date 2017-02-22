Former CHP Sgt. dies trying to defend neighbor

Former CHP Sgt. Joe L. Elsey. (Photo: Courtesy: CHP - Stockton)

A former CHP Sergeant was killed over the week while aiding a friend who was the victim of a home-invasion robbery.

According to the Stockton Police Department, around 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, officers were called to a disturbance at the Las Palmas Retirement Community in Stockton. The suspect, a Hispanic man, in his 30's, was robbing a woman, in her 80's. Former CHP Sgt. Joe L. Elsey, also a resident of the retirement community, came to the aid of his neighbor and was assaulted by the suspect.

Elsey went into cardiac arrest and died as the suspect fled. The woman was transported to an area hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. Stockton PD Homicide Detectives were called out for the investigation.

According to a Facebook post by CHP – Stockton, Elsey entered the CHP Academy on March 11, 1957. He’s worked for the CHP in Crescent City, San Jose, Sacramento, Stockton, East Los Angeles, and Modesto. He ended his career in the Stockton area, retiring in 1986. Elsey also served as a retired San Joaquin County Per-Diem Deputy for 16 years.

The Stockton Police Department encourages citizens to call if they have information on this investigation. Callers are asked to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377, Investigations at (209) 937-8323, or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600. Callers can remain anonymous.

