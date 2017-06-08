Former member of One Direction to perform at Golden 1 Center this summer

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 04: (EDITORS NOTE: IMAGE WAS PROCESSED USING DIGITAL FILTERS) Recording artist Harry Styles of music group One Direction performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2015 Presented by Capital One at STAPLES CENTER on December 4, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) (Photo: Christopher Polk, 2015 Getty Images)

Harry Styles has one direction in mind for his tour and it's Sacramento.

Ok, there's more than one direction he's heading to, but I needed that for the pun.

On Thursday morning, Styles announced more stops to his first, worldwide solo tour, with a stop in Sacramento on Sunday, July 9.

To ensure fans get tickets in their hands directly, Fan Registration for the North American tour dates is available now through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 16.

Opening for Styles is Kacey Musgraves. Harry Styles' self-titled debut album was released May 12th

