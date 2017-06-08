Former member of One Direction to perform at Golden 1 Center this summer

Harry Styles has one direction in mind for his tour and it's Sacramento.
Ok, there's more than one direction he's heading to, but I needed that for the pun.
On Thursday morning, Styles announced more stops to his first, worldwide solo tour, with a stop in Sacramento on Sunday, July 9.
To ensure fans get tickets in their hands directly, Fan Registration for the North American tour dates is available now through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 16.
Opening for Styles is Kacey Musgraves. Harry Styles' self-titled debut album was released May 12th
/ / MORE TOUR / / https://t.co/H3YK0AB1qo pic.twitter.com/V46Q49vjJ3— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) June 8, 2017
© 2017 KXTV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs