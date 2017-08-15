Former MLB star Greg Vaughn hosts free baseball clinic

Dozens of kids ages 6-16 prepare for former MLB player Greg Vaughn's free baseball clinic at Bradshaw Christian High School in Sacramento. (PHOTO: Lina Washington) (Photo: Washington, Lina, KXTV)

Youth baseball players from around the world will descend upon Williamsport, Pennsylvania, this week for the Little League World Series.

You can catch coverage of the game on ABC10 over the next two weekends.

Locally, dozens of kids had the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of baseball with former major league players from their own hometown.

During his 15-year Major League Baseball career, Greg Vaughn played for five different teams from San Diego to Tampa Bay, but he's still 916 proud.

"I'm Sacramento through and through,” the 52-year-old Silver Slugger Award winner said. “This is where I want to make a difference. This is where I grew up and this is where I'm proud to say I came from."

From 1989-2003, Vaughn made millions of dollars, played in the 1998 World Series with the Padres, and became a four-time MLB All-Star. Now, he's donating his time and expertise to little ones who love the game by hosting a free baseball clinic at Bradshaw Christian High School in Sacramento Tuesday.

"These are just really good people letting kids just have fun doing what they love doing," 11-year-old Eli Yount said.

From fielding to hitting, running the bases and pitching young boys and girls spent the morning getting one-on-one feedback from several guys who made it in the majors at no cost.

"When I grew up we didn't have any of this,” baseball parent and coach Rodrick Rubalcava said. “It's a great opportunity for kids to come out and experience what these older gentlemen have done and what they're teaching them today."

Parents can spend upwards of $4,000 for their kid to play baseball at an elite level.

"You know a lot of our kids are kids that come from - I hate using the term at risk or lower income areas - they don't have the opportunity to play travel ball or go to camps that are put on," Vaughn explained.

For these young sluggers, this opportunity to learn from former pros is priceless.

"It's not every day that you get to hang out with major leaguers and learn baseball," 11-year-old Daniel De La Rosa said.

Vaughn will continue his community outreach later this month hosting his second celebrity golf tournament at Granite Bay Golf Club to raise money to fight Type 1 Diabetes on Aug. 28.

The tournament is sold out but there are tickets still available for the VIP mixer that’s open to the public on August 27 at Thunder Valley Casino. Some of the celebrities who will be there include former Oakland A's player Eric Chavez, former 49ers player Dwight Hicks, and Basketball Hall of Famer Gary Payton.

Tickets for the VIP mixer are $25. You can purchase them and find more information on the event here.

