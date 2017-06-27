Former Sacramento council member Bonnie Pannell dies after battle with illness

(Photo courtesy of the City of Sacramento)

Former Sacramento City Council Member Bonnie Pannell died Tuesday, according to Sacramento City officials.

Officials confirmed Pannell passed away due to an illness she had been suffering from for years.

Pannell was originally elected to a seat with the Sacramento City Council following the death of her husband in 1998. She was then a council member for 16 years, before her final city council meeting in June of 2014.

The former council member was forced to step down due to a rare neurological condition called primary progressive aphasia, according to the Sacramento Bee.

