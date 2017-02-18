Former Sacramento Kings forward Chris Webber among Hall of Fame finalists

Chris Webber #4 of the Sacramento Kings reacts during the game against the Los Angeles Clippers on January 17, 2005 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The Kings defeated the Clippers 89-83. (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images/Lisa Blumenfeld, 2005 Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rollie Massimino, who coached Villanova to the 1985 NCAA championship, and Chris Webber are among the 14 finalists for this year's Basketball Hall of Fame induction class.

Others include NBA referee Hugh Evans, Connecticut star Rebecca Lobo, two-time NBA scoring champion Tracy McGrady, five-time All-Star Sidney Moncrief, Baylor women's coach Kim Mulkey, Kansas coach Bill Self and two-time NBA champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich.

Previous finalists returning to the ballot include point guard Tim Hardaway, record-setting high school coach Robert Hughes, Notre Dame women's coach Muffet McGraw, former Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan and 10-time AAU national champion Wayland Baptist University.

Enshrinees will be announced at the Final Four on April 3. The induction ceremonies in Springfield, Massachusetts are Sept. 7-9.

