Four arrested for illegal cultivation of marijuana in Calaveras County

Four suspects have been arrested for illegal cultivation of marijuana and criminal conspiracy, said the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 9 a.m. the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Team responded to the 400 block of Ridge Road, Railroad Flat after getting a search warrant for the location.

During the search, they found several hundred marijuana plants growing and also seized four firearms, ammunition and a set of body armor. There were 503 marijuana plants and nearly 95 pounds of processed marijuana that were eradicated.

The four suspects have been identified as Somporn Vannasing, 51, Joshua Arduini, 24, Leon Keo, 25, and Thongdee Phuangtan, 20.

Phuangtan was also charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition.

