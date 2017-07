Four French Bulldogs worth an estimated $50,000 stolen. (Photo: Courtesy: San Joaquin County Sheriff)

Four French Bulldogs valued at $50,000 have been stolen in Lodi.

The bulldogs, two males and two females, were stolen from a home on Paddy creek Lane on Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff are doing an investigation and are aware that someone did break into the home to get the dogs.

