Fowl dilemma no more! Formerly displaced ducks find new home

It did not take long for the dozens of ducks stranded at an Sacramento apartment complex to find a new home.

On Friday, ABC10 News reported that ducks were roaming the Selby Ranch Apartment Homes after two ponds on the property were drained. The ducks were stuck in the grass, surviving on small buckets of water provided by the neighbors.

Thanks to the Pacific Waterfowl Rescue, the ducks are displaced no more.

The apartment management reached out to the rescue group to help with their fowl dilemma. The group rescued 30 of the ducks early Saturday and plan to rescue the rest of them Sunday.

© 2017 KXTV-TV