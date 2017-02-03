Free admission to museums on Sacramento Museum Day

Culture and education is in the offering for free or half-price Saturday on Sacramento Museum Day.
Most of the 26 participating organizations offer free admission, with the Sacramento Zoo and Fairytale Town charging half price to offset parking and traffic control costs, according to information posted on the Sacramento Association of Museums website.
Event coordinators encourage people to “experience the Capital City’s incredible wealth of art, history, science and wildlife” but caution not to try to cram too much into one day, suggesting visits to no more than two or three museums to give enough time to enjoy the experience and travel between museums.
Some highlights of the event, sponsored by Sutter Health and Bank of America, include the ever-popular panning for gold at the Sacramento History Museum, an exhibit of historic 3-D photos at the California State Library and trail tours and activities including tables for grinding acorns and making beaded necklaces or bracelets at the Maidu Museum and Historic Site.
Participating museums offering special activities and exhibits include:
The California Agriculture Museum
California Museum
California State Library
Maidu Museum & Historic Site
The Sacramento History Museum
The Old Sacramento Schoolhouse Museum
The Roseville Utility Exploration Center
Sacramento Children’s Museum
Other participating museums include:
California Automobile Museum
California State Capitol Museum
California State Railroad Museum
Don & June Salvatori California Pharmacy Museum
Fairytale Town
Leland Standford Mansion State Historic Park
Locke Boarding House Museum
Museum of Medical History
Old Sacramento State Historic Park
Powerhouse Science Center Discovery Campus
Sacramento Historic City Cemetery
Sacramento Zoo
Sojourner Truth African American Museum
State Indian Museum
Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park
Verge Center for the Arts
Wells Fargo History Museum (Capitol Mall)
Wells Fargo History Museum (Old Sacramento)
