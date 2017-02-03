Free admission to museums on Sacramento Museum Day

UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 01: Leland Stanford Mansion is one of 26 museums opening its doors for free on Saturday for Sacramento Museum Day. (Photo by Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images) (Photo: Buyenlarge)

Culture and education is in the offering for free or half-price Saturday on Sacramento Museum Day.

Most of the 26 participating organizations offer free admission, with the Sacramento Zoo and Fairytale Town charging half price to offset parking and traffic control costs, according to information posted on the Sacramento Association of Museums website.

Event coordinators encourage people to “experience the Capital City’s incredible wealth of art, history, science and wildlife” but caution not to try to cram too much into one day, suggesting visits to no more than two or three museums to give enough time to enjoy the experience and travel between museums.

Some highlights of the event, sponsored by Sutter Health and Bank of America, include the ever-popular panning for gold at the Sacramento History Museum, an exhibit of historic 3-D photos at the California State Library and trail tours and activities including tables for grinding acorns and making beaded necklaces or bracelets at the Maidu Museum and Historic Site.

Participating museums offering special activities and exhibits include:

The California Agriculture Museum

California Museum

California State Library

Maidu Museum & Historic Site

The Sacramento History Museum

The Old Sacramento Schoolhouse Museum

The Roseville Utility Exploration Center

Sacramento Children’s Museum

Other participating museums include:

California Automobile Museum

California State Capitol Museum

California State Railroad Museum

Don & June Salvatori California Pharmacy Museum

Fairytale Town

Leland Standford Mansion State Historic Park

Locke Boarding House Museum

Museum of Medical History

Old Sacramento State Historic Park

Powerhouse Science Center Discovery Campus

Roseville Utility Exploration Center

Sacramento Historic City Cemetery

Sacramento Zoo

Sojourner Truth African American Museum

State Indian Museum

Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park

Verge Center for the Arts

Wells Fargo History Museum (Capitol Mall)

Wells Fargo History Museum (Old Sacramento)

Copyright 2017 KXTV