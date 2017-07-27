Free adoptions Saturday at the SPCA

The Sacramento SPCA is holding a free adoption event Saturday in partnership with Taylor Morrison Homes.

The regular adoption fees for senior dogs (5+ years old) and adult cats (1+ years old) will be covered by Taylor Morrison, in addition to a financial donation to the SPCA and donation collection at their model home sites.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Sacramento SPCA shelter.

“Come to the Sacramento SPCA at 6201 Florin Perkins Road to meet the next love of your life and take a photo together on the huge Taylor Morrison dog bed to memorialize your new adventure together,” the SPCA said on its website.

Click here to see the animals up for adoption at the SPCA, or drop by the shelter on Friday to give yourself time to mull over which dog or cat is right for you. Keep in mind the waived fees only apply to senior dogs and adult cats.

