Free baseball! Oakland A's charging no admission to 2018 game against White Sox

Free baseball is usually a term associated with a game that lasts extra innings.

The Oakland Athletics are taking it a step further in 2018 - offering a regularly scheduled game that's free for all fans.

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of their first game at the Coliseum, the A's will charge no admission to their April 17 game against the Chicago White Sox.

With the Raiders and Warriors both moving from Oakland by the end of the decade, the A's have been stepping up their fan-friendly initiatives and building upon a new brand - "Rooted in Oakland."

The free game - on a Tuesday evening - is certainly a step in that direction, generating goodwill among a jaded fan populace and, possibly, ingratiating themselves further to local officials as they seek a new ballpark in Oakland.

