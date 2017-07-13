KXTV
Close

Free iced tea at Starbucks on Friday

Staff , KXTV 10:42 AM. PDT July 13, 2017

For one hour tomorrow, you can get a free drink from Starbucks. 

Earlier this week, Starbucks introduced Teavana® Shaken Iced Tea Infusions, "containing tea, fruit and botanical blends, slightly sweetened with liquid cane sugar." And according to a press release, you can try one for free. 

Customers in North America can try a complimentary Tall, 12 fluid-ounce, Teavana Shaken Iced Tea Infusion from 1 - 2 p.m. during “Free Tea Friday" on July 14.

Get them while they last.

© 2017 KXTV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories