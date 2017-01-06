Friday Debrief: As New York announces free tuition, California announces higher tuition

Assembly Majority Leader Calderon debriefs Lilia Luciano on California tuition issues. (Photo: KXTV)

At the end of the week, among a mass of stories about outgoing and incoming legacies, cabinets and laws, two stories in particular caught my attention. The first, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders announced low and middle-income community college students will receive free tuition.

On the same week, University of California regents proposed a 2.5 percent tuition increase. UC spokeswoman Dianne Klein said," Now we've reached the poing where it is critical to invest in improving the student experience on campuses and maintain UC's academic excellence."

I spoke with Assembly Majority Leader Ian Calderon for my Friday debrief, to understand where we stand when it comes to higher education. He said that we're way ahead in providing assistance in community college, but that the legislature is keeping a close eye on what UC is trying to pull off.

