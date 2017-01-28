Friday debrief on the refugee ban

As every Friday, today is the day when I look at the headlines of the past week and pick a few that we may have missed. It’s also the culmination of the first week of the Trump Administration and it’s been an incredibly prolific week.

Trump has managed to sign an executive order to both revive the Dakota Access Pipeline and the Keystone Pipeline and sign an executive order to defund sanctuary cities, Sacramento being one of them.

Another order signed Friday places a ban on the U.S. accepting refugees from countries like Syria, Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, and Libya.

In my post-election story, I visited the issue. To follow up on that story, I spoke with Kirt Lewis, the Director of Sacramento World Relief.

We talked back then about this being a possibility but there were hopes that it was just campaign talk. Now that the ban is real, Kirt gave me an idea of where they stand and clarified some concerns that supporters of this measure and President Trump himself have voiced.

