Front Street Animal Shelter 'storm amnesty' in place

Bryant, a 5-year-old Labrador Retriever mix, was adopted on December 14, 2016. (Photo: Elizabeth Laverty and Kevin Williamson)

Anytime there's a storm, including high winds, fireworks, etc. animals tend to run out and end up at animal shelters.

With that being said, the Front Street Animal Shelter continues to see an influx of animals rolling into their shelter due to the recent ongoing storm conditions.

The shelter experienced a successful December and in the past 31 business days, there were a total of 1,097 adopted dogs, cats and rabbits.

But right now it's full with there only being two open kennels at the shelter. Since Jan. 4, not including Tuesday, there have been 174 animals that have came into Front Street Adoption Center.

The term "moving product" has been used because with 20 moving out, another 30 to 70 have come through the door, which the shelter wants to avoid and keep the kennels empty.

The animals currently at the shelter are not returned pets, but lost pets, according to Animal Care Services manager Gina Knepp.

The “storm amnesty” is in place until Jan. 22. The amnesty allows pet owners whose pets ended up at the animal shelter and haven’t bit anyone to return home with a free rabies vaccination.

Free pet tags will also be offered and if they live in the city with a license. Knepp said that you can buy microchips for $5 while picking your dog up too because many of the dogs currently don't have chips, so they can't be identified or returned.

When they open on Wednesday the shelter expects to be busy again due to Tuesday's storm.

