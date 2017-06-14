Fun at the Zoo this Summer!

The Folsom Zoo Sanctuary needs $100,000 to complete their Barnyard Experience Project. It will be a permanent and safe home for rescued farm animals.

Sacramento Zoo:

A lot of us here know that one of the biggest places to have some fun is right at the Sacramento Zoo. A lot of our kids always love going for the day to see all the amazing animals, but are sad for when it’s time to go home. Now that summer is here, your kids can now enjoy multiple days of excitement with 5-day summer camps. While registration for the weekly camps have quickly filled up, there are still several spots for children who are entering the 5th and 6th grades. Though for those children who are older or younger that can’t make the summer camps, the Sacramento Zoo has other options! These summer camps are about $270 for the whole week.

On several weekends through August, you can have a family sleepover at the zoo! At these sleepovers, you and your family can enjoy a delicious dinner, go on a nighttime safari, feed several of the zoo animals and then have a night sleeping under the stars! Once the sleepover is finished, you can spend the next day exploring all the fun the Sacramento Zoo has to offer. Tickets for the event are $65 a person and $55 if you’re a member of the Zoo.

Want to attend the zoo and also save some money? Well, each first Wednesday of the month during 2017, the Sacramento Zoo is having Wells Fargo Wednesday. On these days, up to four children ages 2-11 get into the zoo free of charge with a paid adult ticket.

Folsom City Zoo Sanctuary:

At the Folsom City Zoo Sanctuary, there are several camps that are offered for all age groups! Starting between the ages of 4 and 7, you can sign your children up for their ABC Zoo Camp. During this three-day event, kids will take part of several fun events with the zoo animals, learn the camp song and take photos with all the cute animals. Prices for these camps start at $84 and will go through the end of July.

If your kids are between 8 and 11, you can sign them up for the zoo’s Junior Zookeeper Camp! At this week-long camp, your kids will learn a better understanding of what the life a zookeeper really is. They will be a part of zoo keeping tasks such as cleaning exhibits and feeding the animals. They will also create special crafts and treats that the animals will enjoy and even get a chance to better understand some of the zoo’s outreach animals like ferrets, skunks and tortoises. The camps often include visits from special experts like veterinarians, wildlife volunteers and K-9 units from the Folsom Police Department. You can register your kids to partake starting at $289.

If your child has taken part of Junior Zookeepers in the past or is between ages 12 and 15, then Senior Zookeeper Camp is your next step! In these camps, your teens will enjoy learning many more animal experiences that many never seen. From discovering the diets of animals to learning about conservation, it’s a neat experience to take part in. These camps last five days and start at $250. Better hurry because there are only two weeks this summer where this will be offered!

Micke Grove Zoo:

If you’re up in the San Joaquin County, the Micke Grove Zoo in Lodi has their own summer camps where children can take part in. For ages 5-10, there are still several spots for most of the Zoo’s different camps. Starting June 19 through July 21, the Zoo will offer different themed summer camps including being a zookeeper, learning the science of animals and even an event planner. All of which offer a fun way for your kids to see the animal kingdom in a whole new way! Prices for the five-day camps start at $110.

